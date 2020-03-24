Healthy ways to keep children entertained under stay-at-home order amid coronavirus pandemic

article

Need tips on how to entertain your children, while staying healthy and sane under California’s stay-at-home order?

Here is a list of fantastic ways to learn, have fun and avoid cabin fever during the coronavirus pandemic:

1. Storyline Online

Celebrities can read a bedtime story to your child! Here, you can stream videos featuring actors reading children’s books with beautiful illustrations.

2. The Kennedy Center

If your child is in the mood to paint and even create games at home- check out Kennedy Center's "Lunch Doodles." Grab some paper and color pencils and get ready to make art!

3. Busy Toddler

Busy Toddler features dozens of simple activities you can do with your kids! even a splatter paint party in the backyard. If you are out of supplies, you can order from Michael's online and can select curbside pickup for all your crafting needs.

4. Los Angeles Public Library

Even though Angelenos are unable to go to the library, there's an array of media available to library cardholders, from free movie streaming services to online subscriptions to major newspapers. Don’t have a card? No problem. You can register for an e-Card on their website.

5. Instagram Dance Party with DJ D-Nice

All the night clubs are closed except for one: Club quarantine hosted by DJ D-NICE. The celebrity producer hosts daily dance parties on Instagram live. Oprah, Will Smith, Ellen, Michelle Obama and Justin Timberlake have joined in. Move your coffee table and create a club in your living room!

6. Broadway HD

Theatres are closed for months, but now everyone staying home can watch Broadway shows starting with a free trial. Head to Broadway HD, which has a library of about 300 productions on hand.

7. Orange Theory Fitness

Orangetheory Fitness created classes you can do at home. Check out the company's Instagram page. You don't need to be a member or have any equipment to take advantage of the free workouts.

8) Barrys's Bootcamp

Barry's Bootcamp is also offering free workouts via Instagram. The workouts do not require any equipment. Use your body weight to squat, push-up and burpee your way to your fitness goals.

