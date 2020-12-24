Health officials say COVID-19 surge in North Texas will likely continue into January

Despite the public health warnings, the COVID-19 outlook for North Texas is not encouraging.

Dallas County has seen a surge in COVID-19 fatalities this week, the hospital situation is bleak, and case numbers for this region continue to trend upward.

Christmas Eve doesn’t feel the same this year because of the pandemic, and right now, people are dying at record levels at a time where they would typically spend more time with family.

While health officials are urging people to not travel and keep gatherings to your household, it’s clear millions of people across the country traveled anyway.

Just on Wednesday alone, more than 1.1 million people passed through American airports, which is the highest number of travelers since the pandemic started.

That number doesn’t include people who chose to drive home.

Model estimates are showing a sharp jump in new infections and hospitalizations after Christmas, and we’re still dealing from the impacts of Thanksgiving gatherings.

Since Sunday, Dallas County reported 113 deaths due to COVID-19. Tarrant County has also reported dozens of deaths this week.

Stephen Love, with the DFW Hospital Council, shared the story of one nurse who worked a double shift this week, and the condition of some of her patients.

"Veteran nurse, had been nursing for a number of years, she had five patients die during that time. She was holding the hands of three of them as they took their last breath. This is the message people need to hear. We are not trying to scare you, we are trying to let you know this is a very dangerous situation," he explained.

"Unfortunately, with a reasonable degree of predictability, many of you will be meeting us in the hospital in the coming weeks, and we would much prefer to see you on zoom or on TV," added Dr. Mark Casanova, with Baylor Scott & White.

To put things in perspective, while the Metroplex is larger than some state populations, there are more COVID-19 patients in North Texas than all COVID-19 patients in Arkansas and Louisiana combined.