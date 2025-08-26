Hawaiian Falls water parks sold to Ripley's Believe It or Not! parent company

article

The Brief Three Hawaiian Falls water parks in Texas have been sold to Ripley Entertainment Inc., the company behind Ripley's Believe It or Not! attractions. The acquired parks are in Mansfield, Roanoke, and Waco, and will join Ripley's portfolio of over 100 attractions worldwide. Existing season passes for 2025 and 2026 will still be honored, with 2026 passes now including a free admission to a nearby Ripley's attraction.



Believe it or not, Hawaiian Falls water parks are now under new ownership. Three Hawaiian Falls water parks are now officially owned by Ripley Entertainment Inc.

What we know:

Hawaiian Falls Mansfield, Hawaiian Falls Roanoke and Hawaiian Falls Waco are now officially part of the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! World Entertainment family.

These water parks join Ripley's 100+ attractions across nine countries, including Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Ripley’s Aquariums, Great Wolf Lodge (Niagara Falls), Guinness World Records attractions, wax museums, traveling shows, miniature golf courses, mirror mazes, and more.

Hawaiian Falls tells its visitors that there will be no change to their current daily ticket or season pass programs. 2025 and 2026 season passes are still valid at all three parks and now include one FREE admission at Ripley's Believe It or Not in Grand Prairie, Texas with a 2026 season pass.

What they're saying:

Hawaiian Falls shared comments about Ripleys' acquisition on their social media page.

"Our mission at Hawaiian Falls has always been to bring that Aloha Spirit to the communities and families we proudly serve, and we believe this exciting news will allow us to take that Aloha Spirit to the next level."

"In the coming weeks and months, we will be sharing exciting new improvements and additions at each of our parks because of this exciting change. We would like to thank each of our loyal guests and amazing team members for your support over the years and can't wait to share this exciting new future with all of you. We can’t wait to see you in the park! Mahalo."