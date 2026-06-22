Haslet pastor could return to church after son's sex offender arrest controversy

The Brief Heritage Baptist Church could vote this weekend to reinstate Pastor Eric Crawford, who took a leave of absence in Feb. after his son Caleb Crawford's arrest. Caleb Crawford was arrested for failing to comply with sex offender requirements in February. He had previously worked at the church and Heritage Christian Academy. Members of the church's community are concerned about the transparency of the potential vote, as no independent review was conducted into Caleb Crawford's employment at the church and school.



A Haslet pastor could return to his church following an extended leave of absence following the arrest of his son, who was booked for failing to comply with mandatory sex offender registration requirements in February.

What we know:

Heritage Baptist Church has a scheduled vote for this weekend to reinstate Pastor Eric Crawford, sources tell FOX 4.

A post sent to FOX 4 says that Crawford will teach Sunday school and preach at Heritage Baptist Church this Sunday, before the Haslet church will hold a vote on his reinstatement as pastor.

Crawford has been away from the church since Feb. 19 following his son's arrest.

Heritage Baptist Church did not respond to FOX 4 when asked for comment about the vote.

Pastor Eric Crawford

Caleb Crawford arrest

The backstory:

Eric Crawford's son, Caleb Crawford, was arrested on Feb. 19 for failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

Records show Caleb was indicted in 2016 on charges of indecency with a child involving sexual conduct involving a 12-year-old girl. He is required to register as a sex offender for life and is listed as a moderate risk level, meaning a moderate risk of reoffending.

The pastor’s son was picked up on an outstanding warrant for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. He allegedly failed to report his job status with the department, which he is legally required to do.

Caleb Crawford

Parents told police they saw Crawford working as a janitor and observed him installing security cameras at the school. They also said their children were able to identify Caleb Crawford by name and knew the car he drove.

An arrest affidavit stated parents told police that several staff members and teachers at the school knew of Caleb's status, but were told not to tell parents.

The victim, Crawford's cousin Taylor Hamilton, spoke to FOX 4 about the abuse after Crawford was arrested in February.

A statement released following Caleb Crawford's arrest said Pastor Eric Crawford, "in full agreement with church leadership and his family," is being temporarily relieved of all ministry responsibilities while the church’s Finance Team conducts a "thorough internal review."

Church members speak out

What they're saying:

"It's frustrating. It's hurtful."

Katie Thompson is a former charter member of Heritage Baptist Church, and led the charge in calling for accountability following Caleb Crawford's arrest.

Families and members of the Heritage Baptist Church community filed a petition to conduct an independent review of Crawford, but that never came to fruition.

"I know that from what I've heard from current members that there has still been no real acknowledgment of that," Thompson tells FOX 4's Amelia Jones. "That there was an issue, that there was a concern, just that you know the public found out, and that wasn't okay."

Katie Thompson (L) and Jennifer Wedel (R)

Several families pulled their students out of Heritage Christian Academy following Caleb Crawford's arrest, including Jennifer Wedel. She has concerns about the transparency of the upcoming vote to reinstate Eric Crawford.

"For even the thought of him being voted back in, or being in that position again, is not right," Wedel said. "It's very shocking. It's just shocking people would allow it."

What's next:

The vote on whether Crawford will return as pastor will take place after a service at Heritage Baptist Church this weekend.