Harwood Arms corned beef burger recipe | The Ten

Harwood Arms corned beef burger recipe
Ingredients:
- 1ea Potato Bun
- 1-4oz. HWD Ground Beef Patty
- 4oz. Sliced Corned Beef
- 2 Slices Irish Cheddar Cheese
- 2oz. Caramelized Onions
- 2oz. Sauerkraut
- 2oz Comeback Sauce
Directions:
1. Season the HWD burger patty liberally with salt & black pepper and sear both sides to the temperature of medium.
2. When the burger patty is seared and almost cooked place your caramelized onion and corned beef on your grill or flattop to re-heat them.
3. Butter both sides of your burger bun and toast it to your liking. Now we can start to build the burger.
4. Place the Irish cheddar on top of the burger so that it heats and will melt the cheese.
5. Once the cheese is melted put the warmed corned beef on top of the cheese followed by the caramelized onions.
6. Take your burger buns and add the comeback sauce to the top and bottom bun.
7. Place the burger patty with cheese, onions, and corned beef on top of the bottom burger bun.
8. Finally, top your burger with the sauerkraut and place the top burger bun on top.
Harwood Arms Comeback Sauce
Ingredients:
- ¾ Cup Ketchup
- 1 Cup Mayonnaise
- 1 Cup Hot Sauce
- ¼ Cup Lemon Juice
- 1 T Salt
- 1t Black Pepper
Directions:
Place all ingredients in a bowl and mix until all the ingredients and thoroughly incorporated. Store in the refrigerator until ready to use.
Harwood Arms Caramelized onions
Ingredients:
- 1ea Yellow Onion (Julienned)
- 2oz. Worcestershire Sauce
- 2T Brown Sugar
- 1T Salt
- 1t Black Pepper
Directions:
Once you have your yellow onions julienned, get a pan to medium heat and place the onions into the pan. You want to sweat the onions and begin to let them caramelize.
2. Once the onions have a nice color and have cooked down, add your salt, black pepper and brown sugar.
3. Once the sugar has dissolved and has made a bit of a syrup, deglaze the pan with the Worcestershire sauce.
4. Stir everything together well until almost all the liquid has cooked out.
5. Once this happens take the onions out of the pan and store until you are ready to use them.