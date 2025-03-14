Harwood Arms corned beef burger recipe | The Ten

Ingredients:

1ea Potato Bun

1-4oz. HWD Ground Beef Patty

4oz. Sliced Corned Beef

2 Slices Irish Cheddar Cheese

2oz. Caramelized Onions

2oz. Sauerkraut

2oz Comeback Sauce

Directions:

1. Season the HWD burger patty liberally with salt & black pepper and sear both sides to the temperature of medium.

2. When the burger patty is seared and almost cooked place your caramelized onion and corned beef on your grill or flattop to re-heat them.

3. Butter both sides of your burger bun and toast it to your liking. Now we can start to build the burger.

4. Place the Irish cheddar on top of the burger so that it heats and will melt the cheese.

5. Once the cheese is melted put the warmed corned beef on top of the cheese followed by the caramelized onions.

6. Take your burger buns and add the comeback sauce to the top and bottom bun.

7. Place the burger patty with cheese, onions, and corned beef on top of the bottom burger bun.

8. Finally, top your burger with the sauerkraut and place the top burger bun on top.

Harwood Arms Comeback Sauce

Ingredients:

¾ Cup Ketchup

1 Cup Mayonnaise

1 Cup Hot Sauce

¼ Cup Lemon Juice

1 T Salt

1t Black Pepper

Directions:

Place all ingredients in a bowl and mix until all the ingredients and thoroughly incorporated. Store in the refrigerator until ready to use.

Harwood Arms Caramelized onions

Ingredients:

1ea Yellow Onion (Julienned)

2oz. Worcestershire Sauce

2T Brown Sugar

1T Salt

1t Black Pepper

Directions:

Once you have your yellow onions julienned, get a pan to medium heat and place the onions into the pan. You want to sweat the onions and begin to let them caramelize.

2. Once the onions have a nice color and have cooked down, add your salt, black pepper and brown sugar.

3. Once the sugar has dissolved and has made a bit of a syrup, deglaze the pan with the Worcestershire sauce.

4. Stir everything together well until almost all the liquid has cooked out.

5. Once this happens take the onions out of the pan and store until you are ready to use them.