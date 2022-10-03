British pop star Harry Styles showed his support for Texas candidate for governor Beto O'Rourke at a concert in Austin on Sunday.

Video from the concert on Sunday night showed Styles pointing to a Beto for Texas sticker on his guitar.

The jumbotron then showed O'Rourke in the audience, leading to a large cheer from the crowd.

Styles then called O'Rourke a "lovely, lovely man."

Styles is in the middle of six days of concerts at Austin's Moody Center.

The former One Direction singer isn't the only musician showing support for O'Rourke.

The O'Rourke campaign held a concert with Willie Nelson in Austin earlier in the day on Sunday.

Polls show O'Rourke is currently trailing Gov. Greg Abbott in the state's race for governor, but the most recent Quinnipiac poll shows O'Rourke leading Abbott among 18-34 year olds 59% to 39%.

Election day for voters will be Nov. 8.