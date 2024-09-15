Harris, Trump lay out vision for country in presidential debate | Texas: The Issue Is

Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump met face-to-face for the first time at Tuesday's presidential debate.

With about seven weeks until election day, voters got to see side-by-side where the candidates stand on different policy issues.

Throughout the debate, the moderators fact-checked Trump. After the debate, the former president said it was the moderators showing bias against him.

Harris said Trump thinks he is still running against Joe Biden.

Trump pressed Harris on flip-flopping with her opinion on topics like fracking.

Abortion

One moment of contention was on abortion.

"The Democrats are radical on that," said Trump. "Her vice presidential pick [Tim Walz] says abortion in the ninth month is absolutely fine. He also says execution after birth, it's no longer abortion when the baby is born and that is not okay with me."

The point was fact-checked by ABC moderator Linsey Davis.

"There is no state where it is legal to kill a baby after it is born," Davis said.

READ MORE: Where Trump, Harris stand on abortion rights

Vice President Harris called for a reinstatement of the protections Roe v. Wade and responded to Trump's claim on abortion after birth.

"Nowhere in America is a woman carrying a pregnancy to term and asking for an abortion. That is not happening, it's insulting," Harris said.

Economy

Trump hit Harris on the economy, an issue that many voters say is a top concern.

"She copied Biden’s plan, it's like four sentences, like run spot run. Like, oh, we will try to lower taxes, she doesn’t have a plan, she doesn’t have a plan," said the former president.

Harris hit back at Trump saying that his plan doesn't have the best interests of the country in mind.

READ MORE: Where Trump, Harris stand on the economy, wages, and taxes

"16 Nobel laureates have described his plan as something that would increase inflation and by the middle of next year would invite a recession. Donald Trump actually has no plan for you, because he is more interested in himself than looking out for you," said Harris.

"That's just a soundbite. They gave her that to say," Trump rebutted.

Border

On the border, Harris stuck to her campaign talking points about Trump urging Republicans to kill a bipartisan border deal.

In the years prior to the failed deal the Biden Administration did little to stop the surge of migrants.

The moment that made headlines in the days following the debate was an exchange about the situation in Springfield, Ohio.

"In Springfield, they are eating the dogs, the people that came in. They're eating the cats. They're eating the pets of the people that live there and this is what's happening in our country, and it's a shame," Trump said.

Moderator David Muir replied that ABC News had reached out to the city manager.

"He told us there have been no credible reports of pets being harmed, injured or abused by individuals within the immigrant community," Muir said.

"I think this is one of the reasons why in this election I actually have the endorsement of 200 Republicans," Harris said in response to the comments.

Closing Statements

In their closing statements, both candidates painted a stark difference for how they see the country no and in the years to come.

"As a prosecutor, I have never asked a victim or a witness, ‘Are you a Republican or a Democrat?"’ The only thing I ever ask them is, 'Are you okay?' That is the kind of president we need right now. Someone who cares about you and is not putting themselves first," said Harris.

"[She says] she's going to do all of these wonderful things. Why hasn't she done it? She has been there for three and a half years. Three and a half years to fix the border. They've had three and a half years to create jobs. Why hasn't she done it? She should leave right now. Go to the beautiful White House and the Capitol, get everyone to do the things you want to do, but you haven't and you won't do it," said Trump.

