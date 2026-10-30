The Brief The Harris County District Attorney's Office has announced the indictment of an ICE agent involved in a crash in early October. An ICE agent reportedly ran over a man, causing them to have to undergo surgery. Morales's attorney, David Lindenmuth, tells FOX 26 his client is innocent, describes the collision as an accident and says Morales plans to surrender Monday.



The Harris County District Attorney's Office announced the indictment of an ICE agent involved in a crash with a man in early October in northwest Harris County.

Indictment of ICE agent

ICE officer Mario Alberto Morales was indicted with the second degree offense of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Under Texas law, this is a second-degree felony, punishable by 2 to 20 years in prison.

According to officials, Morales was one of the surge hires in August 2025 for ICE. The District Attorney's Office hasn’t received any training records.

During the news conference, never-before-seen body camera video was shown of the incident after Morales allegedly ran over Miguel Parra Hernandez. In the video, Hernandez can be seen on the ground screaming.

The 911 call from the incident was also played.

What they're saying:

An ICE spokesperson gave this statement:

"This is nothing more than a political stunt by Houston sanctuary politicians. Federal officers acting in the course of their duties can only be investigated by other Federal agencies. Local governments do not have the authority to run such an investigation.

"Allegations that ICE struck Miguel Parra-Hernandez intentionally are RECKLESS and FALSE. The men and women of ICE are entrusted with upholding the rule of law and are held to the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and ethical conduct. As our brave law enforcement officers arrest and remove dangerous criminal illegal aliens from our communities, America can be proud of the professionalism our officers bring the job day-in and day-out."

US Attorney Aaron Reitz's office sent the following statement:

"Disappointed in his inability swiftly bring charges in the tragic Salgado shooting in July, the Harris County District Attorney now appears determined to put a different federal agent’s scalp on the wall. This time, he’s pursuing what looks like a political prosecution of an ICE agent for doing his job—exactly what his allies have been agitating for.

"My office was not consulted or even notified before this indictment. The DA’s office never contacted us. That tells you something about the approach they’ve taken.

"I have personally conducted a preliminary review of the facts and law. Given what I know, I see no basis for federal charges at this time. We will, of course, continue to evaluate any relevant evidence and legal issues within our jurisdiction.

"Federal agents should not be turned into political trophies for doing the difficult and dangerous work of enforcing federal law. We stand with ICE and all our federal law enforcement partners."

Morales's attorney says he will surrender Monday

Dig deeper:

During an interview with FOX 26, Lindenmuth confirmed that his client is in Texas and said he expects to surrender himself on the outstanding warrant.

"We will be surrendering him on the warrant on Monday," Lindenmuth said.

Earlier Friday, DA Teare told reporters he did not know Morales's whereabouts or whether the ICE officer was still in Texas.

Lindenmuth said he had been in communication with members of the District Attorney's trial team before the indictment and knew the case was being presented to a grand jury.

He said he anticipated an indictment could be returned Friday.

The attorney did not provide additional details about where or when the surrender would take place.

Attorney disputes allegations of intentional assault

Lindenmuth strongly denied that Morales intentionally struck Parra-Hernandez.

"He's innocent. This is a political prosecution," Lindenmuth said.

According to the attorney, Morales was participating in an immigration enforcement operation when the occupants of a vehicle allegedly fled from agents.

Lindenmuth said Morales attempted to close the distance between his vehicle and the people fleeing before encountering another vehicle in his path.

"This is an unfortunate accident. It is not a good thing to happen, but it is not a crime," Lindenmuth said. "He was trying to avoid striking another vehicle with his."

Those statements represent the defense's account of the incident. A Harris County grand jury has indicted Morales on an allegation that he intentionally struck Parra-Hernandez.

Lindenmuth also accused Teare of reaching a conclusion before the investigation was complete.

"You don't pick the result and then look for the facts to support your result. You go where the evidence leads you," he said.

ICE agents reportedly ran over suspect

The backstory:

On Oct. 10, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez shared that officials were responding to a reported auto-pedestrian crash that happened around 7:20 a.m. on Clay Road, near Highway 6.

ICE agents were said to be going after a truck with two men inside. According to HCSO, the white truck began driving the wrong way down Clay Road before coming to a complete stop.

Two men exited the white truck and fled on foot. One man ran eastbound down Clay Road and escaped. The second man, identified as Miguel Parra Hernandez, was struck by an ICE vehicle.

Parra was rushed to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery for a broken leg. Parra is still hospitalized as of Friday, according to District Attorney Sean Teare.

ICE later released a photo of their initial target in the operation, Jose Mendoza-Cervantes. DHS confirmed that Cervantes is unlawfully present in the United States and has four prior arrests.

Hernandez's attorney, Kim Bruno, says her client does not know and has never heard of Mendoza-Cervantes, alleging the wanted suspect was not in the truck with her client.

A New York Times article later reported that the suspect who agents were reportedly looking for, Mendoza-Cervantes, died nine years ago. According to NYT, the man's daughter shared a death certificate with Jose Hector Jimenez Mendoza showing that he died in 2017.

Dig deeper:

Read previous reports from FOX 26 on this incident: