Highland Park United Methodist Church split brings legal battle, dueling services

The Brief Earlier this week, the Highland Park United Methodist Church voted to leave the United Methodist Church, and would begin anew as Highland Park Methodist Church. United Methodist Church leaders say the vote by the congregation is invalid, and the church remains under its umbrella. It has appointed a new reverend to lead the church and removed the church's senior leaders. The Highland Park Methodist Church says it will hold its own separate service this Sunday. The separation stems from a legal battle between the two parties.



Senior leaders of the United Methodist Church are attempting to keep Highland Park United Methodist Church under its umbrella, despite the church's congregation recently voting to leave the denomination.

Highland Park United Methodist Church split

Local perspective:

Earlier this week, Highland Park United Methodist Church's congregation voted to separate from the United Methodist Church. The vote passed with over 90% approval out of 4,775 votes.

After the separation, the church rebranded itself as Highland Park Methodist Church, and plans on completely separating from the UMC by December 1.

The other side:

Bishop Ruben Saenz of the Texas Horizon League of the United Methodist Church says the congregation's vote did not follow UMC policies, and is therefore invalid.

The invalid vote means Highland Park United Methodist Church remains under the denomination.

Saenz appointed Reverend Andy Lewis to lead the Highland Park United Methodist Church, and has removed senior officials at the church.

Rev. Andy Lewis

Now, the Highland Park United Methodist Church under Lewis' leadership and the Highland Park Methodist Church will hold simultaneous services this Sunday.

Highland Park Methodist Church leaders say they will hold services with the same clergy despite the UMC removing senior officials.

Dig deeper:

The vote to separate from the United Methodist Church stems from a legal battle between the church and the denomination. Church leaders tell FOX 4 there is a broken bond of trust between the two parties.

Bishop Ruben Saenz

In a recent video, Saenz expressed optimism the legal battle would be resolved, and the church would remain with the UMC.

"I believe there is a faithful path forward. And it begins with honoring the covenant we have made together and restoring the governing documents," Saenz said.

What they're saying:

Dallas Morning News faith reporter Isabella Volmert says Saenz has created "a Highland Park United Methodist Church congregation that is officially sanctioned by him" by removing the church's leaders.

Isabella Volmert

She says members of the church who voted to leave the UMC trust their church's leadership.

"I have talked to members who voted to leave the United Methodist Church, but that was a difficult decision, and they are still concerned about the future, but they trust their pastors at Highland Park."

What's next:

Church council for the Highland Park Methodist Church say they will hold their own service with the same clergy this Sunday at their regular church, located on Hillcrest Road and Mockingbird Lane.

The Highland Park United Methodist Church, now led by Reverend Lewis, will hold its service on Sunday at the University Park United Methodist Church.

Saenz said in a statement a non-jury trial between the two parties is set for October 2027. Highland Park Methodist Church leaders said they're confident in their legal position.