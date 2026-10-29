Former McKinney ISD athletic trainer sentenced for sexually abusing 14-year-old victim

The Brief Former McKinney ISD athletic trainer Lindsey Post pleaded guilty to two counts of child sexual abuse and was sentenced to five years in prison by a Collin County jury. Post was arrested in January and accused of grooming and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old victim. The victim's father found sexually explicit messages from Post on her phone. The family has filed a lawsuit against McKinney ISD, alleging the district failed to protect the victim by creating opportunities for the victim and Post to be alone together.



A former McKinney ISD athletic trainer will spend several years in prison after she pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 14-year-old victim.

Lindsey Post sentenced

What we know:

On October 16, 35-year-old Lindsey Post, a former athletic trainer at McKinney North High School, pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a child and improper relationship between an educator and student.

Post was sentenced to five years in prison by a Collin County jury this week.

She will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of her life.

What they're saying:

"This woman used her position as a high school athletic trainer to groom and sexually assault a student she was treating. A jury sentenced her to five years in prison. Adults who abuse the trust placed in them by students will be held accountable," said Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis.

Collin County Courthouse

Dig deeper:

Post was arrested by McKinney Police in January 2026. While she was out of jail on bond, she violated the conditions of her bond by having a phone conversation with the victim.

An arrest affidavit states the victim's father uncovered the sexual abuse "after he found sexually explicit messages on [his daughter's] phone."

The police document indicates the girl eventually "made multiple outcries of sexual activity that took place between her and [Post] inside [Post’s] vehicle in a neighborhood."

Related article

Lawsuit filed against McKinney ISD

The abuse between Post and the 14-year-old female victim occurred from November 2025 and January 2026, according to a lawsuit filed against McKinney ISD by the victim's parents.

The lawsuit alleges McKinney ISD failed the victim in part for creating conditions that allowed the victim to be alone with Post, including not providing a bus to a school event on the day of the first documented assault.