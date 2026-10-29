Former McKinney ISD athletic trainer sentenced for sexually abusing 14-year-old victim
MCKINNEY, Texas - A former McKinney ISD athletic trainer will spend several years in prison after she pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 14-year-old victim.
Lindsey Post sentenced
What we know:
On October 16, 35-year-old Lindsey Post, a former athletic trainer at McKinney North High School, pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a child and improper relationship between an educator and student.
Post was sentenced to five years in prison by a Collin County jury this week.
She will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of her life.
What they're saying:
"This woman used her position as a high school athletic trainer to groom and sexually assault a student she was treating. A jury sentenced her to five years in prison. Adults who abuse the trust placed in them by students will be held accountable," said Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis.
Collin County Courthouse
Dig deeper:
Post was arrested by McKinney Police in January 2026. While she was out of jail on bond, she violated the conditions of her bond by having a phone conversation with the victim.
An arrest affidavit states the victim's father uncovered the sexual abuse "after he found sexually explicit messages on [his daughter's] phone."
The police document indicates the girl eventually "made multiple outcries of sexual activity that took place between her and [Post] inside [Post’s] vehicle in a neighborhood."
Lawsuit filed against McKinney ISD
The abuse between Post and the 14-year-old female victim occurred from November 2025 and January 2026, according to a lawsuit filed against McKinney ISD by the victim's parents.
The lawsuit alleges McKinney ISD failed the victim in part for creating conditions that allowed the victim to be alone with Post, including not providing a bus to a school event on the day of the first documented assault.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Collin County District Attorney's Office and previous FOX 4 reporting.