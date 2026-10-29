Dallas Crips gang member gets 37 years for using storefront to sell 'Zillionaire Marijuana,' other drugs

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The Brief Repeat felon Jamarian Hewitt, 39, was sentenced to over 37 years in federal prison for running drug and gun operations for the Four-Deuce Oakland Crips gang in Dallas. Federal investigators discovered Hewitt was using a South Dallas storefront, "Exotic Pop South Dallas," to daily distribute large quantities of meth, cocaine, prescription pills, and marijuana. Hewitt is one of at least 12 gang members convicted under a law enforcement operation launched to dismantle the gang's control over the Malcolm X Boulevard corridor.



A Crips gang member and repeat felon from Dallas has been sentenced to more than 37 years in federal prison for drug and gun charges.

What we know:

Jamarian Hewitt, 39, is among at least 12 people linked to the Four-Deuce Oakland Crips gang who have been convicted of federal offenses related to criminal activity in Dallas, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Authorities said the gang took over the Malcolm X Boulevard corridor in Dallas and "created an environment of fear," turning multiple storefronts into hubs for drugs and guns.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives launched "Operation Blue Laces" to tackle crime in the area in 2024 and identified Hewitt as one of the people contributing to the problem.

Investigators said Hewitt used a storefront called "Exotic Pop South Dallas" to sell cocaine, meth, codeine, prescription drugs and marijuana marketed as "Zillionaire Marijuana" to customers on a daily basis.

The ATF searched the location and found a kilogram of meth, large quantities of marijuana and pills, along with multiple firearms. A search of Hewitt’s home also turned up more drugs and ammunition.

An extensive criminal history

Dig deeper:

Detectives said Hewitt has an extensive criminal history, including convictions for aggravated promotion of prostitution of a minor, money laundering, assault of a family member, assault of a peace officer, and more.

He was on probation and out on bond when he was caught selling drugs.

Timeline:

A federal jury found Hewitt guilty of multiple drug and gun charges in April 2026, and he was sentenced by a judge on Oct. 28.

The charges he was convicted of include: Intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, using a communication facility to facilitate a drug felony and conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled substance.

What they're saying:

"For years, residents along the Malcolm X corridor lived with the fear and lawlessness that this defendant and his gang helped create," said U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould. "Today's sentence of more than 37 years sends a clear message: those who terrorize our neighborhoods with drugs and firearms will face serious federal consequences. I commend our partners at ATF and the Dallas Police Department for their work to give this community its streets back."