Harris County confirms presumptive positive COVID-19 case, area cases total 12

Harris County Public Health is reporting an additional presumptive positive case of coronavirus, bringing the total cases in the greater Houston area to 12 confirmed and presumptive cases.

The case is a woman between 60 and 70 years old and is associated with the trip to Egypt linked to other Houston area COVID-19 cases.

Fort Bend County Health & Human Services confirmed three additional travel-related cases of COVID-19 on Saturday morning.

While COVID-19 is a new respiratory virus, daily precautions recommended to prevent respiratory illnesses are the same:

• Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when you can't wash your hands.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw the tissue away. If you don’t have a tissue, use the elbow of your sleeve. Don’t use your hands to cover coughs and sneezes.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick and keep children home when they are sick.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

• Get a flu shot. (Although the flu shot does not protect against COVID-19, it is flu season.)