Dallas Police Shooting: Armed man killed after barricading himself at Children’s Health hospital

A police investigation into a wanted suspect ended in a fatal shooting late Wednesday night after the individual barricaded himself in a vehicle at a Dallas children’s hospital, authorities said.

Standoff at Children's Health hospital

The incident began around 11 p.m. in the 1900 block of Medical District Drive. Dallas police were conducting an investigation into a suspect with an active warrant when they located the man in a parking lot at Children’s Health.

As the situation escalated, SWAT teams were called to the scene. Officers discovered the suspect had barricaded himself inside a vehicle and refused to exit. To end the standoff, officers deployed tear gas into the car.

Dig deeper:

According to police, the suspect eventually exited the vehicle but pointed a firearm at the officers. In response, police shot at the suspect.

A doctor with Dallas police rendered immediate medical aid to the suspect, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured during the confrontation.

What we don't know:

At this time, police have not released the identity of the suspect, pending notification of next of kin by the medical examiner’s office. It remains unclear what the original warrant was for or why the suspect was in the hospital parking lot.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.