Harkins Theatres temporarily closes all locations due to coronavirus pandemic

article

Officials with Harkins Theatres say they will suspend its operations temporarily due to the spread of COVID-19.

According to a statement released Monday, the theater chain is following the guidance from the CDC, the World Health Organization, and the Federal government, even though there have been no reported cases of coronavirus at Harkins Theatres locations.

The closure is expected to last through March 31, 2020, according to the statement.

"While this is certainly disappointing news for us, our overriding concern is for those directly impacted by this potentially deadly disease, our communities and the dedicated members of our team," read a portion of the statement.

Harkins officials say all of its employees will continue to be paid during the closure.

According to the company's website, there are 34 Harkins locations in five states. Many of the theaters are located in Arizona.

Additional Resources

Advertisement

Coronavirus Now: coronavirusnow.com

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

Coronavirus (COVID-19) - How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

(Spanish Version/Versión en Español): https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html

Arizona COVID-19 Response - Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

Related Stories

Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

Coronavirus: What to do if you’re told to self-quarantine