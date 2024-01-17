article

Construction on a new Hard Rock Hotel is set to begin in March near the Texas-Oklahoma border.

The hotel is going up on the Oklahoma side of Lake Texoma and will be part of a 2,700-acre resort community.

It will include the signature guitar entrance, guest rooms, suites, and a conference center for weddings and corporate events.

The plans also call for a casino, golf course, marina, indoor water park, family entertainment center, spa and fitness center, rooftop bar, and restaurants.

White sand will be brought in to create beach-style amenities along the Lake Texoma shoreline.

"It's my pleasure to welcome the development of the Hard Rock Hotel and Residences at Lake Texoma. This will provide even more opportunity for guests to visit this beautiful area and create huge economic opportunity for this community," said Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt.

The development is expected to create more than 9,000 jobs in that area.

The hotel is set to open in 2026.