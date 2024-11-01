Halloween shooting: 16-year-old girl injured in Rowlett
Rowlett police are investigating after a 16-year-old girl was shot on the night of Halloween.
Rowlett police were called to an area near Waterview Parkway where a large group of people were fighting.
During the fight, a 16-year-old female was shot.
She was taken the hospital. Her injury is not believed to be life-threatening.
Officers at the scene detained a 17-year-old male and a juvenile for the unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Police are calling the shooting an isolated incident.