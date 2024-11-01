Expand / Collapse search

Halloween shooting: 16-year-old girl injured in Rowlett

Published  November 1, 2024 3:53pm CDT
Rowlett
(Source: Rowlett Police)

Rowlett police are investigating after a 16-year-old girl was shot on the night of Halloween.

Rowlett police were called to an area near Waterview Parkway where a large group of people were fighting.

During the fight, a 16-year-old female was shot.

She was taken the hospital. Her injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers at the scene detained a 17-year-old male and a juvenile for the unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Police are calling the shooting an isolated incident.

