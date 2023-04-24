It will be a cool and stormy end to April, with a chance at some hail and even tornadoes later this week.

The highest chance for severe weather is Tuesday night and Wednesday.

On Tuesday, much of North Texas is under a ‘slight’ severe weather risk. That's a 2 on the 1-5 scale from the National Weather Service.

The biggest concern for Tuesday's storm is a risk of hail.

There is only a 50% chance of the storm, meaning that half of people may not see any bad weather at all.

The storm chances start Tuesday afternoon into evening.

Most of North Texas will be north of a warm front, where things will be cooler and more stable.

The farther south you go, the greater the risk of seeing more severe weather.

The tornado risk for Tuesday is mostly for the Central Texas area.

On Wednesday, things change as we get into the warm sector.

A larger area is under the ‘slight’ risk of severe weather, but that could be upgraded to ‘enhanced’ as we get into

There will be a pretty significant system moving through in the afternoon. There will be a risk of hail, damaging wind and low tornado risk, especially to the east of the Metroplex.

7-Day Forecast

There is a lot of rain in the forecast this week.

Thursday there could be some leftover showers before a fast-moving storm moves into the area on Friday evening.

On the positive side, the weekend looks great!

Temperatures will be a bit cool on Saturday and Sunday mornings with lows in the high 40s.

High temps will top out in the high 60s on Saturday, before a big warmup on Sunday.