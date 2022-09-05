article

The wait is almost over, the new H-E-B in Frisco will open on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

The highly-anticipated grocery store on 4800 Main Street has been under construction since breaking ground in June 2021.

Customers who can't wait until Sept. 21 can schedule pickup orders starting at 1 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19.

The 111,000 square foot store will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The store includes a pharmacy and a True Texas BBQ restaurant, which was named a top barbecue chain in the nation by Thrillist.

H-E-B has begun to expand into North Texas in recent years, after spending much of its 100+ years of existence in Central and South Texas.

More stores expected to come to Mansfield, Allen, McKinney, Plano, Prosper, Rockwall, Forney and Melissa in the near future.