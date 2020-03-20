H-E-B donates $3 million, launches program to assist Texas' most vulnerable

article

HEB has launched "Texas Helping Texans" in an attempt to help those who are most vulnerable during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

The company has partnered with Favor Delivery to provide seniors with a low-cost "personal shopper" that will personally shop and deliver an order for them. The program will allow seniors to get essential food and supplies delivered to them while remaining in the comfort and safety of their home.

“We heard from our customers loud and clear, and we’re ready to offer one of the safest, healthiest solutions in the marketplace dedicated to seniors who are worried about going out in public,” said Martin Otto, H-E-B chief operating officer. “Together with Favor, H-E-B is committed to helping Texans get the products they need while slowing the spread of coronavirus in our communities.”

The program will begin on March 20 and seniors, aged 60 or older, across Texas will be able to place orders with Favor from a curated list of products from HEB.

"H-E-B and Favor will staff its Senior Support phone line with volunteers from both companies to accept and process orders over the phone from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., seven days a week. To access the Senior Support Line, call 1-833-397-0080. Built by the Favor engineering team, this system allows our company volunteers to process orders remotely from across the state.

Seniors can also place their orders on Favor’s website, or by downloading the Favor app and searching for “H-E-B," the company said in a press release.

According to HEB, all delivery and service fees are waived for the first 30 days of the program and all orders will include a $10 tip that will go entirely to the Favor runner. The support line will be available at more than 2450 HEB locations, with plans to quickly expand the service.

The company is also working directly with local nonprofits to provide additional support to seniors, children, and low-income families. The company has donated over $3 million to Texas nonprofits and have also delivered 15 truckloads of food and household goods to Texas food banks.

Alongside the $3 million in donations, HEB has also launched Texans Helping Texans donation campaign in all of its Texas stores, giving the opportunity for the community to support several organizations providing essential services during the coronavirus outbreak. Customers can contribute by making monetary donations at the register for $1, $3, or $5.

As schools are closed, events canceled, and jobs put on pause, H-E-B asks that we all band together as Texans Helping Texans. It’s simple: check on your neighbors, especially our seniors, disabled and low-income families. If you know someone struggling with food, bills, childcare but you’re not in a situation to help, encourage them to call 211 to find someone who can. In times of need, Texans have shown they can unite to do remarkable things. We are in this as a community — let’s continue working together to help #SlowtheSpreadTexas," the company said in a press release.

