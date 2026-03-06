Frisco elementary school teacher arrested for allegedly injuring a student

article

A Frisco ISD teacher has been arrested and charged with injury to a child.

What we know:

54-year-old Patricia Kemper was arrested by the Frisco Police Department after an investigation into allegations of physical assault involving a student.

Kemper, a teacher at McSpedden Elementary School, has been charged with injury to a child. Kemper turned herself in to the Collin County Sheriff's Office earlier this week after charges were filed.

Frisco ISD notified FPD of the assault allegations, who then opened a criminal investigation into the incident.

What we don't know:

We don't know the name of the child involved or details of the alleged altercation.

What they're saying:

Frisco ISD released the following statement to FOX 4:

Frisco ISD is aware that McSpedden Elementary School teacher Patricia Kemper has been arrested by the Frisco Police Department on charges of injury to a child.

Ms. Kemper has been placed on administrative leave and is prohibited from entering Frisco ISD property. She has not been on campus or around students since the allegation was made.

The District takes allegations of this nature very seriously. The safety and well-being of students remains Frisco ISD’s highest priority. As soon as the District became aware of the allegations, it began working in full cooperation with the Frisco Police Department and will continue to do so as the investigation moves forward.

Because this is an active criminal investigation, the District is limited in the details it can share due to both the ongoing investigation and personnel confidentiality laws.

The District recognizes the trust families place in schools each day and takes swift action when concerns are raised in order to protect students and support law enforcement.

Anyone with information or concerns regarding this case or related offenses is asked to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by using the Frisco PD app.

Counselors and campus administrators are available to support students as needed.

Frisco ISD will continue to support the campus and remains committed to providing a safe and supportive learning environment for all students.