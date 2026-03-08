Floating lantern blamed for fire that destroyed two Mesquite homes

article

The Brief Mesquite fire officials believe an airborne lantern from a nearby area landed in a tree, destroying two homes Friday night. Crews contained the blaze near Peachtree and Bruton roads around 8 p.m., but both residential structures were a total loss. Investigators are seeking the public's help to identify who released the lanterns and are warning against their use during holiday celebrations.



An airborne floating lantern is believed to be the cause of a massive residential fire that destroyed two homes Friday night, according to the Mesquite Fire Department.

Floating lantern sparks fire

Big picture view:

Investigators believe that the lantern, which was likely released from the Balch Springs or southeast Dallas area, became entangled in a tree as it descended. The entanglement caused the lantern’s fuel cell, which typically contains flammable oil or other ignitable materials, to fall to the ground, sparking a fire that rapidly spread to the nearby residences.

The Mesquite Fire Department responded to the scene in the area of Peachtree and Bruton roads around 8 p.m. on March 5. Upon arrival, crews found both homes engulfed in flames. While firefighters were able to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading further, both structures were destroyed. No injuries were reported.

The incident serves as a stark warning as the conclusion of Chinese New Year celebrations approaches. Fire officials are emphasizing that floating lanterns and fireworks present a severe risk of uncontrollable fire and significant property damage.

What they're saying:

"We encourage residents to celebrate responsibly and avoid the use of items that can create uncontrolled fire hazards," the department said in a statement. "This includes open burning, setting off fireworks, and discharging firearms within the city limits."

What you can do:

The Mesquite Fire Marshal’s Office is currently seeking information from the public regarding the origin or the party responsible for the release of the lanterns. Anyone with details is asked to contact investigators at 972-216-6316.