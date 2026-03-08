Man dies after charging police with metal rod at Denton pickleball court

article

The Brief A Denton police officer fatally shot a man armed with a metal rod Sunday afternoon during a welfare check at a local pickleball court. The man allegedly charged at officers after verbal de-escalation and a Taser deployment both failed to stop his advance. The Texas Rangers are investigating the incident while the deceased man's identity awaits official release from the medical examiner.



The Texas Rangers are investigating a fatal shooting involving a Denton police officer who opened fire on a man during a welfare call Sunday afternoon.

Officer-involved shooting in Denton

What we know:

It happened at 12:10 p.m. after Denton Public Safety Communications received 911 calls regarding an adult male who appeared to be intoxicated at a pickleball court in the 1100 block of Riney Road, police said.

Upon arrival, officers found the man on the north side of the courts, where he had climbed atop a fence while holding a metal rod. According to police, the man told officers they would "have to kill him" and threatened them with the object.

Officers attempted to deescalate the situation verbally. Police said the man eventually climbed down from the fence and charged at the officers while still holding the metal rod.

One officer deployed a Taser, but the device proved ineffective. A second officer then fired multiple shots, striking the suspect several times.

Officers immediately rendered aid to the man, and medics took him to a local hospital, where he later died.

What's next:

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to release the man’s identity once family members have been notified.

No officers or bystanders were injured during the encounter.

In accordance with department policy, the officer who fired his weapon has been placed on administrative leave. The Denton Police Department is conducting an internal administrative investigation, while the Texas Rangers have taken the lead on the criminal investigation.