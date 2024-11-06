H-E-B, Central Market host annual Feast of Sharing Holiday Dinner in Fort Worth

article

With Thanksgiving approaching, North Texans are thinking more about reaching out to their neighbors in need.

Hundreds of volunteers served up holiday meals on Wednesday at the annual Feast of Sharing in Fort Worth.

H-E-B, Central Market and its partners hosted the Fort Worth community for their annual Feast of Sharing Holiday Dinner.

This one was held at Dickies Arena and was expected to serve some 7,000 people. The event was free and open to the public on a first come first serve basis.

Over 1,000 volunteers assisted with serving meals and cleaning tables during the four-hour event.

H-E-B says the Fort Worth event, which started in 2011 and took a pause during COVID, is a way to say thank you to its loyal customers.

"This is our twelfth annual event in Fort Worth. That is very important for us to pull this off for the communities that we serve," said Fort Worth Central Market GM Austin Jourde. "And it’s a really feel-good day to be able to pull this off."

Another Feast of Sharing will be held in Dallas at Fair Park's Centennial Building. That event will be held on Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.