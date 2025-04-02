Dallas Weather: Timing of severe storms through Saturday

The Brief Multiple waves of potentially dangerous weather are expected on Wednesday. Strong winds and very large hail could fall in North Texas on Wednesday night. More storms are expected Friday into Saturday.



Wednesday morning will be the start of an active few days for North Texas. The storm chances start Wednesday and will continue through Saturday morning.

Wednesday

This morning you will see some storms early, mainly north of DFW, pop ahead of a cold front. Any storm could have gusty winds and pocket-change-sized hail.

By 8 a.m. the storms will be in the northern counties and just west of Fort Worth. By 10 a.m. the storms will be in the Metroplex. By Noon the storms will be moving east.

The actual cold front will move through the Metroplex by noon. Quick storms are possible along the front. Once it moves through, the rest of the afternoon dries out and gets warm (80s). If you live EAST/SE of Dallas, you will continue to have the chance for a storm into the afternoon hours and the atmosphere will stay humid.

Wednesday Night Storms

The front will stall south of the area, then lift back north tonight. As it does, storms will again develop as a strong disturbance heads in. These would be elevated supercells capable of very large hail (bigger than egg-sized in the strongest). The best chances to see these will be from DFW (I-20) and north.

Thursday

These showers/storms will then exit in the morning, leaving a good chunk of NTX on the cooler side of the front. Temps will range from the 60s N&W to the 70s DFW area to the 80s east/SE. While we can't rule out a shower or storm in the afternoon or evening. Coverage would be low.

Friday into Saturday

The main upper-level storm responsible for the active weather will remain in the desert SW Friday before moving out Friday night into Saturday. That will cause rounds of rain/storms to develop. It will be on the cooler side and there will be heavy rain.

East and Southeast of DFW will be on the warmer side and could easily see severe weather, including a tornado risk. The highest coverage will be overnight Friday, which will exit quickly Saturday morning.

By Saturday afternoon, we will be on the windy, cooler side of the storm. Temps will only be in the 60s with brisk northern winds and clouds. There's a low chance for patchy rain west/NW of the DFW area as well. PM-eve hours. Not a real spring day for sure.

A Chilly Sunday

Sunday is dry but chilly as north breezes continue. Wind chills in the 30s to start the day! Clouds will start to break up, but we'll struggle to get out of the 50s, with the "average" here about 75.

Monday starts cold (some 30s in outlying areas) before moderating with the sun into the mid 60s. Nice, but for early March, not early April.

Tuesday should continue heading back up although still below average.

Realistically, next week looks VERY QUIET compared to this week. We'll take it!

