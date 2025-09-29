Gunman opens fire inside North Richland Hills bar, no injuries reported

The Brief A gunman opened fire inside the Thirsty Turtle bar in North Richland Hills late Sunday night during the Cowboys game. No one was injured; several bar patrons successfully restrained the 53-year-old alleged shooter until police arrived. The suspect's name and formal charges will not be released until he sees a judge on Tuesday.



North Richland Hills police say patrons helped restrain a gunman who opened fire inside a bar last night.

It happened near the end of the Dallas Cowboys game at a bar on Rufe Snow Drive near 820.

What we know:

On Sunday evening, at Thirsty Turtle, shots were fired inside the bar.

It happened towards the end of Sunday night's showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers just after 10 p.m.

On Monday, a North Richland Hills city employee stopped by the bar to investigate.

Police revealed a 53-year-old man became agitated before firing off several rounds inside the bar.

What set him off is still unknown, but it has people who live nearby concerned.

Investigators say there weren't any injuries.

Several patrons even stepped in and restrained the alleged shooter until officers arrived on scene.

On Monday, the suspect remains in North Richland Hill's custody.

Local perspective:

Ashley Dault was outside her home just a few blocks away.

"Like pow, pow, pow and then the end. And then five minutes later we heard the sirens," she said.

Meanwhile, the other businesses, who had just closed up for the evening on Sunday, sit just feet away from Thirsty Turtle. Dault was relieved to hear no one was hurt.

"Restaurants around there, children, families go in there. What if a stray bullet hits a child or someone," said Dault.

"It's scary to think that one of them could’ve got shot."

What's next:

Police are not releasing the suspect's name until he sees a judge tomorrow. His charges will then also be announced. One is likely to be unlawful carrying of a weapon.

The owner of the bar told FOX 4 that the suspect was a regular.