Gunman killed in Duncanville summer camp shootout identified

The Texas Rangers are now investigating the deadly shootout at a Duncanville summer youth camp.

On Monday, police said 42-year-old Brandon Ned of Dallas walked into the Duncanville Fieldhouse with a handgun. He exchanged words with a staff member in the lobby and then fired a shot.

Staff and children immediately went into lockdown.

Ned then tried unsuccessfully to get into a locked classroom and fired another shot at the door.

Brandon Ned, 2011 mugshot (Courtesy: Dallas County Sheriff's Office)

Police arrived within two minutes of the first 911 call and ended up exchanging gunfire with the gunman.

He was hit and pronounced dead at the hospital. No one else was hurt.

A possible motive has not yet been released.

According to public records, Ned had a criminal history that included convictions for intoxication manslaughter, drug possession and unlawfully carrying a gun.