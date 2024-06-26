Search underway for gunman after 2 killed inside Irving Chick-fil-A restaurant

Police are searching for a killer who shot two people inside an Irving Chick-fil-A.

Investigators say there is no ongoing threat to the public following what they call a "targeted" shooting.

The shooting happened Wednesday around 3:20 p.m. inside the fast-food restaurant on N MacArthur Boulevard.

Police have identified the suspected shooter as Bernardo Mendoza Argueta. They released his passport photo and a photo of his car.

A police spokesman would not identify the business by name, but all of the police presence is around the Chick-fil-A. The entire business is blocked off with crime scene and police officers.

Irving police say several people were inside of the restaurant when the shooting happened.

Police would not say if the victims worked at the restaurant or were customers. They also wouldn’t say what connection Mendoza Argueta has to the two people killed.

"Our investigators have received information to lead them to believe this is a targeted incident and not a random act of violence," said Irving Police Officer Anthony Alexander. "There is no threat to the public. It was a targeted incident. We're trying to determine exactly what happened out here today."

Police wouldn’t say if a gun has been recovered.

The public is urged to avoid the area while they continue their investigation.

