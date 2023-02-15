Gun Barrel City man facing charges connected to 2021 Capitol riot

article

A North Texan is expected in federal court Wednesday to face charges in connection t the 2021 attack on the United States Capitol.

William Sarsfield III is charged with civil disorder and engaging in violence against law enforcement.

READ MORE: Some Jan. 6 rioters change tune after apologizing for storming US Capitol

He’s from Gun Barrel City in Henderson County, southeast of Dallas.

Sarsfield is accused of pushing against police to get into the Capitol and disrupt the certification of the 2020 presidential election results.

William Sarsfield (U.S. Department of Justice)

READ MORE: Witness: Proud Boys expected 'civil war' to break out after 2020 election outcome

Last month, an Arlington man was arrested on charges related to the attack that happened two years ago.

The FBI said more than 985 people have been arrested for crimes related to the breach of the Capitol on Jan. 6.