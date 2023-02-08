Arlington man arrested for allegedly assaulting officer during Jan. 6 riot

Jason Ferris of Arlington is facing felony charges in connection to his actions in Washington D.C. on January 6, 2021, including allegedly assaulting a police officer.

Farris was arrested Wednesday in Texas and charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers; obstructing, impeding, or interfering with officers during a civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; and physical violence in a restricted building or grounds.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Source: FBI

Court documents say Farris confronted police officers at the Lower West Plaza of the Capitol building, where bicycle racks had been set up.

Farris allegedly yelled at police: "I bet your family is proud of you, f***ing f***** a**. You ain’t s***. Ain’t none of you s***."

When another rioter tried to pull the bicycle rack away from officers, Farris allegedly shoved an officer in the back with two hands, knocking him to the ground.

More than 985 people have been arrested for crimes related to the breach of the Capitol on January 6, according to the FBI.