Walmart ground beef recalled after possible E. coli contamination

A recall is being issued for ground beef sold at Walmart over concerns the meat could be contaminated with E. coli.

The Department of Agriculture is recalling over 16,000 pounds of beef products manufactured by Cargill Meat Solutions.

Cargill Meat Solutions issued the recall and the affected meat items were produced on April 26-27 and include products labeled "93% lean 7% fat all natural lean ground beef" and "prime rib beef steak burgers patties."

A full list of the recalled products, with photos, is posted on the USDA’s website.

FOX Business reported that the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is concerned some of the packages may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers.

Consumers who bought these are urged not to eat them and throw them away or return them to the store where they were purchased.

E. coli is a bacterium mainly found in the environment, foods and intestines of people and animals. Most strains are harmless, but some can make people sick or even be fatal, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Consuming E. coli can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps, FSIS warns. While most people will recover within a week after exhibiting these symptoms, some can develop kidney failure, with young children and older adults most vulnerable to the condition.

FOX Business contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.