Grilled papaya and seared beef tenderloin recipe

Ingredients:

2 Ripe Medium Papayas

8 oz. Beef Tenderloin (cut into ½ cubes)

1 tsp Kosher salt

½ tsp Ground Black Pepper

3 tbsp Olive Oil

3 Green Onion Stalks (use whites only)

8 Cherry Tomatoes (halved and multi-color if possible)

½ Fresh Lime

6 tbsp Italian Vinaigrette

½ c. Microgreens (radish or other)

Directions:

1. Apply a thin layer of olive oil to clean grates. Heat grill to approx. 400 degrees.

2. Rinse and dry papayas. Cut in half and discard seeds with a spoon.

3. Lay papayas flat on cut side. Cut a 1/8 inch deep/ 2 inch circle of the curved bottom (for stability).

4. Place the papayas face up, lightly brush with olive oil and season with a pinch of salt

5. Place the papayas on the heated grill for approximately 3 minutes until it achieves a grill mark. Turn at a 45-degree angle, grill 2 to 3 minutes to achieve a crisscross mark. Remove from grill and let cool grill side up.

6. Remove the tops of the green onions retaining the whites (scallions). Slice the scallions in half lengthwise then julienne into fine strips. In a mixing bowl, add the tomatoes and scallions. Add 2 tbsp. of the vinaigrette and the lime juice. Toss lightly.

7. Season the tenderloin cubes with remaining salt and ¼ tsp. black pepper. In a hot sauté pan, add olive oil and the seasoned beef. Quickly sear on all sides and place in the mixing bowl. Toss together with the tomatoes and scallions. Divide into four portions and place in each papaya.

8. Drizzle each papaya with a tsp. of vinaigrette and a half grind of black pepper. Garnish with the microgreens.