Gov. Abbott calls for THC ban for those under 21, stiff regulations as special session gets underway

The Brief Gov. Greg Abbott is pushing for new regulations on THC products, including stricter oversight of the hemp industry. This comes after Abbott vetoed a previous bill that would have banned all consumable THC products, citing concerns about legal challenges. Lawmakers in the special session are also tasked with redrawing Texas's congressional districts, a move criticized by some as being influenced by President Donald Trump.



Gov. Greg Abbott is calling for a ban on THC products for anyone under the age of 21 and tougher regulations for the hemp industry in Texas as lawmakers return for a special session.

THC Ban

Abbott vetoed a bill during the regular session that would have banned consumable THC products in the state. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the psychoactive compound in marijuana.

Abbott then called a special session, making the ban one of the topics that lawmakers must figure out during the session.

What they're saying:

"I stand in favor of doing all we can to protect the lives of our children while also protecting the liberty of adults," Abbott said. "And so the structure of what I'm looking for is this, and that is we must continue to criminalize marijuana in the state of Texas. No change in the marijuana laws. We need to ban THC as well as hemp products for children under the age. We don't want them to be exposed to that. We also need to ban synthetics that are laced onto hemp products that are extraordinarily dangerous."

Abbott told FOX 4 news on Tuesday that he still wants the products and for hemp farmers and people selling the products to be allowed, just that it needs better regulation.

"We need to have a highly regulated hemp industry to ensure that farmers are able to grow it and that hemp products that do not have an intoxicating level of THC in it can be sold in the marketplace," Abbott said.

Abbott said the hemp industry in Texas would require strict regulations to keep products below the intoxicating levels or below three milligrams of THC.

According to the governor, the system would look similar to how alcohol is regulated.

The other side:

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and some North Texas law enforcement leaders think the industry is too big to regulate.

Senate Bill 5 was heard in the Senate Committee on State Affairs Tuesday. The bill advanced out of committee on a 10-0 vote.

The committee hearing had testimony from law enforcement officials who said only a total ban on THC products can protect communities.

Law enforcement officials said those selling illegal THC in smoke shops would continue to do so regardless of any regulations in place making it impossible for law enforcement to oversee those operations.

Abbott disagrees and said with proper resources, law enforcement agencies would be able to regulate products.

"If they had the resources, to be able to regulate, they would be able do it for one or another if they're measuring the hemp product, not based upon the current methodology of .3% THC, but on the milligram basis, it's a whole lot easier to be able to measure," Abbott said.

Redistricting during special session

THC isn't the only thing on the special session agenda. Texas lawmakers will also be tasked with redrawing the state's congressional districts.

It's an uncommon move that has critics asking if Abbott is letting President Donald Trump call the shots.

Abbott said the decision to redraw the congressional maps comes from changes in the law that no longer require coalition districts.

What they're saying:

"People are always going to lodge criticisms. I'm not worried about stuff like that" Abbott said. "What I'm worried about is making sure that we are going to have congressional districts in the state of Texas, where Texas is going to be represented in Washington, DC, in ways that fit the structure of this recent court decision that allows Texas to draw these districts that also maximize the ability of Texans to be able to vote for their candidate of choice."

Still, the president said last week that he believes Republicans can gain five seats in the House of Representatives through Texas' redistricting.

When asked if this signaled that Republicans were worried about their chances of keeping the majority in the House, Abbott said that wasn't the focus for redistricting.

"So what we're focused on is not what may happen in the midterms, we're focused on making sure that we draw maps in the state of Texas that will maximize the ability of Texas residents across the state to be able to vote for their candidate of choice," Abbott said.