Texas Gov. Greg Abbott refutes claims that his border policies are inhumane

Texas Governor Greg Abbott spoke about the border crisis in New York on Wednesday morning.

In the talk at the Manhattan Institute, Gov. Abbott criticized New York Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul for their response to the influx in migrants in the state, in part due to busing programs put into place by Abbott.

Gov. Abbott refuted claims that his border policies are inhumane.

Recently, U.S. Border Patrol removed razor wire from the banks of the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass.

Abbott says Texas Department of Public Safety officers put new razor wire back to prevent migrants from crossing.

Currently, the federal government is in a lawsuit with Texas over the floating border barrier.

An appeals court blocked a lower court's ruling to remove them.

"The bouys still remain in place as we speak. If we win that lawsuit we will have hundreds of miles of those buoys on the border," said Gov. Abbott. "Buoys cost one-tenth of the price of the border wall. We will be able to have far more expansive barriers at one-tenth of the cost."

On FOX News Wednesday morning, Gov. Abbott said he will call lawmakers back to Austin for a special session in two weeks.

Originally, it was only going to be about education, but now he is adding some border topics to the session.