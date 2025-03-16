Greenville welfare check leads to discovery of body inside house

article

The Brief A welfare check at a home in Greenville on Saturday morning led to the discovery of a person who was fatally shot. The victim was shot multiple times, according to police. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact Detective Potts at 903-453-0428.



Greenville Police are investigating a deadly shooting that was discovered early Saturday morning in the 4200 block of Washington Street.

Welfare Check

What we know:

Police received a 911 call from a person who said a house on Washington Street had an open door. The caller requested a welfare check on the person who lives in the home.

When the police arrived, they found a male who had been shot multiple times and was deceased.

What we don't know:

The suspect in this incident is currently unknown.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Police officials have not said when they believe the shooting happened.

What you can do:

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact Detective Potts at 903-453-0428 or hpotts@ci.greenville.tx.us.

The shooting is under investigation.