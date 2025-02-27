Greenville ISD middle school students tattooed each other using same needle in class, parents say

An investigation is underway to figure out how students at a North Texas middle school gave each other tattoos inside a classroom.

It happened at Travis Intermediate in the Greenville ISD, which is northeast of Dallas.

A parent whose son was tattooed says medical testing is underway because the same needle was used for multiple students.

The district says it suspended multiple teachers over the ordeal.

Students tattooed at school

What Happened:

Ashley Armstrong says she already had a lecture with her 11-year-old son, Jordan.

Scabs from tattoos are now seen down Jordan’s arm reading 'I heart my lord" and ‘JC’ tattooed on his hands.

"He got punishment for it," said Armstrong. "He knows better. He shouldn't have done it in the first place.

Now, the Greenville mother wants answers.

"How is it that these kids are getting tattoos in class and not one teacher noticed it?" she wondered.

Armstrong received a call from the school nurse at Travis Intermediate on Tuesday. She was told to get lab work done immediately on her son.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Greenville ISD responds

What they're saying:

Thursday, Greenville ISD confirmed the in-school tattooing of students.

A statement posted to social media said, "Teachers assigned to the classrooms where the incident allegedly occurred have been suspended pending the outcome of an investigation."

The district went on to say, "students gave each other tattoos using temporary ink and the same needle."

Greenville ISD said it is working with law enforcement to identify all students involved.

‘Needle shared from one class to another’

Armstrong's son told her a boy in class approached him, and the tattoo was done in the classroom with a teacher in the room.

"The needle was shared several times. From one class to another class to another class," said Armstrong. "t's with a needle. I don’t care if it’s temporary or not."

But Armstrong is still unsure what is under her son's skin, hoping the scabs don't scar.

Test results came back negative for any diseases, but the 11-year-old is due back to the doctor next week as a precaution.

"This could affect him. Seriously affect him," said Armstrong. "I am not letting up on none of that."

Armstrong says more than a dozen other parents have reached out to her to say their children were also tattooed.

What we don't know:

The district wouldn’t say how many students were tattooed or how the tattoo needle got into the school.

The school also didn’t specify how many teachers were suspended or if they knew that the tattooing was taking place.