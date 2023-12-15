Expand / Collapse search

Greenville High School teacher charged with possession of child pornography

Corey Bankston

GREENVILLE, Texas - A teacher in Greenville, northeast of Dallas, was arrested on several child pornography charges.

Corey Bankston helps lead the robotics program at Greenville High School.

The Hunt County Sheriff's Office arrested him Thursday on five child porn counts.

Greenville ISD said Bankston is on administrative leave pending an investigation.

The school district said it's cooperating with authorities.

The details of the charges against Bankston have not yet been released.