Grecian slaw recipe from Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe | The Ten

Grecian slaw recipe from Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe
Ingredients:
- A small bag of shredded green cabbage
- 1 - 2 green onions to taste
- uice from one large lemon
- ¼ cup Greek yogurt
- 2 T olive oil
- 2 t Greek seasoning
- ¼ cup crumbled Feta
- Chopped parsley to taste
Directions:
1. Chop green cabbage and green onion in a bowl.
2. Whisk lemon juice, greek yogurt, olive oil, greek seasoning and feta.
3. Toss dressing with cabbage mixture.
4. Top with crumbled feta and chopped parsley to taste.