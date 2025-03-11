Expand / Collapse search

Grecian slaw recipe from Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe | The Ten

By
Published  March 11, 2025 1:00pm CDT
The Ten Recipes
FOX 4

New flavors and a visiting journalist | The Ten

On the Tuesday, March 11 episode of The Ten, Hanna Battah and Paige Ellenberger are joined by Victoria Enzenauer, a TV reporter visiting from Germany. Plus, they try Blue Bell's newest flavors for Try It Tuesday.

Ingredients:

  • A small bag of shredded green cabbage
  • 1 - 2 green onions to taste
  • uice from one large lemon
  • ¼ cup Greek yogurt
  • 2 T olive oil
  • 2 t Greek seasoning
  • ¼ cup crumbled Feta
  • Chopped parsley to taste

Directions:

1. Chop green cabbage and green onion in a bowl.
2. Whisk lemon juice, greek yogurt, olive oil, greek seasoning and feta.
3. Toss dressing with cabbage mixture.
4. Top with crumbled feta and chopped parsley to taste.
 

The Ten RecipesThe TenRecipes