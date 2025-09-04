Grapevine police officer honored with procession following cancer death

The Brief Grapevine Police Officer RJ Hudson died last week from cancer. The 54-year-old had been with the Grapevine Police Department since 2005. People are being asked to pay their respects by lining the route of a motorcade procession before his memorial service on Thursday morning.



A Grapevine police officer who lost his battle with cancer will be remembered on Thursday.

Police are asking the public to pay their respects as a motorcade procession makes its way from North Richland Hills to Southlake.

Grapevine Officer Dies

What we know:

Officer Richard "RJ" Hudson passed away on Aug. 25 following a battle with cancer. He was just 54 years old.

His memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Gateway Church in Southlake.

Prior to that gathering, a police motorcade honoring Hudson will depart from Gateway Church in North Richland Hills and proceed to the church in Southlake.

The public is invited to line the route beginning at 9 a.m. from Davis Boulevard to State Highway 114 and then Kimball Road.

The backstory:

Hudson joined the Grapevine Police Department in 2005, working much of that time as a motorcycle officer.

In 2017, he was in a serious crash. An SUV trying to avoid debris in the roadway swerved into his lane. Hudson was sent off the highway down a concrete embankment.

He suffered injuries to his spleen and kidney, as well as broken elbows, a broken clavicle, and broken ribs. He underwent several surgeries.

When he was released from the hospital weeks later, his fellow officers were there to celebrate and make a strong show of support.

Hudson received the Star of Texas Award in 2021.

What they're saying:

The loss of Officer Hudson is something that’s being felt by his colleagues, and many others in the community.

"He was an amazing person and I think that shows with all the dedication of everyone coming out here," said Kendra Marney, Hudson's friend. "Everyone who knows him knows what a phenominal officer, family man, and human being he is."