Grapevine police officer honored with procession following cancer death
GRAPEVINE, Texas - A Grapevine police officer who lost his battle with cancer will be remembered on Thursday.
Police are asking the public to pay their respects as a motorcade procession makes its way from North Richland Hills to Southlake.
Grapevine Officer Dies
What we know:
Officer Richard "RJ" Hudson passed away on Aug. 25 following a battle with cancer. He was just 54 years old.
His memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Gateway Church in Southlake.
Prior to that gathering, a police motorcade honoring Hudson will depart from Gateway Church in North Richland Hills and proceed to the church in Southlake.
The public is invited to line the route beginning at 9 a.m. from Davis Boulevard to State Highway 114 and then Kimball Road.
The backstory:
Hudson joined the Grapevine Police Department in 2005, working much of that time as a motorcycle officer.
In 2017, he was in a serious crash. An SUV trying to avoid debris in the roadway swerved into his lane. Hudson was sent off the highway down a concrete embankment.
He suffered injuries to his spleen and kidney, as well as broken elbows, a broken clavicle, and broken ribs. He underwent several surgeries.
When he was released from the hospital weeks later, his fellow officers were there to celebrate and make a strong show of support.
Hudson received the Star of Texas Award in 2021.
What they're saying:
The loss of Officer Hudson is something that’s being felt by his colleagues, and many others in the community.
"He was an amazing person and I think that shows with all the dedication of everyone coming out here," said Kendra Marney, Hudson's friend. "Everyone who knows him knows what a phenominal officer, family man, and human being he is."
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Grapevine Police Department and past news coverage.