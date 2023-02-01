Grapevine police looking for missing 31-year-old

Grapevine police are asking for the public's help to find missing 31-year-old Christian Saulter-Williams.

Saulter-Williams, who has a medical condition, was last seen in Watauga on January 23.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Source: Grapevine Police)

Police say he is believed to be traveling on foot.

GPD has responded to 4 possible sightings in Grapevine, Hurst and Keller.

Saulter-Williams was last seen in a red and black flannel-like jacket, a hoodie and dark sweatpants with light-colored shorts on top.