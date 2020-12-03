Grapevine PD: Hit-and-run driver swerved to pass vehicle before hitting 2 children

article

Grapevine police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who injured two children.

The two 14-year-old boys were hit while crossing Meadowlark Drive at Glade Road on Friday.

Police said surveillance cameras captured video of the silver, four-door Toyota Camry that hit them.

Witnesses told police the driver hit them after swerving to pass another vehicle.

One of the boys is now in serious condition. The other was treated for minor injuries.

A third teenager was able to jump out of the way.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle is asked to call the Grapevine Police Department.