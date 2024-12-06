Grapevine pastor accused of secretly recording visitors, downloading child porn

article

A Grapevine pastor, volunteer, and substitute teacher is facing charges after allegedly being caught with hidden cameras and child pornography.

Grapevine police said their investigation into 38-year-old Arturo Alarcon began after they received a tip about "spy cameras" that were found inside a mobile home that he owns.

Alarcon was an associate pastor at 121 Community Church and used the home as a temporary residence for families visiting the church.

A visiting missionary couple found the cameras and the church reported them to the police.

Detectives investigating the case seized several electronic devices from Alarcon, including his cellphone. They arrested him after finding an unrelated sexually explicit photo of a child on his phone.

Alarcon is also now charged with invasive visual recording, according to jail records.

In addition to his role as an associate pastor, Alarcon volunteered with the Grapevine Community Outreach Center and its after-school program.

He was a substitute teacher with the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District.

GCISD confirmed he subbed four times between 2022 and 2024 at Timberline Elementary School. His status as a sub has since been terminated.

"The district remains in close contact with the Grapevine Police Department and will provide more information to our community if any evidence reveals any additional connection to the school district," the district said in a letter to parents.

121 Community Church has not yet responded to FOX 4’s request for a comment.