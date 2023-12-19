Grapevine nonprofit receives donation during season of high need

The nonprofit Grapevine Relief and Community Exchange (GRACE) received charitable donations from the temporarily-out-of-commission Sam's Club in Grapevine.

The store is still shut down a year after a devastating tornado.

"They’re providing $25,000 worth of pantry supplies, which is going to go a long way," said Rebecca Cox with GRACE.

The December 2022 twister not only damaged Grapevine businesses, but it severely impacted local charities who offer assistance to people like Tamyka Jacobs.

"Oh this is big. I have three kids, even though one is 18, so I spent all of my money pretty much on their gifts and everything, and then bills," said Jacobs, a GRACE recipient.

She comes to GRACE for help with groceries, to help make ends meet.

"This right here is that missing piece. I make too much for food stamps. Yeah, this will help us get through when they are all out of school. You eat way more when everybody’s home all day," said Jacobs.

"Right now, we're averaging 900 visits to the pantry a month," said GRACE's Stacy Pacholick.

Pacholick says that is a 44 percent increase over this time last year.

They are grateful for the help of Sam's Club, which has announced it will rebuild and reopen in Grapevine.

"When that tornado happened, it took a huge resource from GRACE and from our community," said Pacholick.

"We went back and reassessed our footprint in the community and made a business decision to bring it back. What’s so awesome about it, the community has been supportive, and we sure appreciate that the community wants us back as well," said Joe Tovi with Sam's Club.