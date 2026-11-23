The Brief Grapevine kicks off 40 days of holiday festivities Monday night with its free Carol of Lights event on historic Main Street. Activities run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with snow hills, live reindeer, Santa, and a 6:30 p.m. lighting ceremony. Upcoming holiday events include the annual Parade of Lights on Dec. 3 and a drone show on Dec. 7.



The city of Grapevine, which is known as the Christmas Capitol of Texas, is kicking off 40 days of holiday festivities.

Grapevine Carol of Lights

What we know:

Monday night’s Carol of Lights is the official kickoff event for the family-friendly Christmas festival along historic Main Street.

It features live Christmas music, festive photo opportunities, food and vendors, crafts, snow hills for sledding, appearances by Santa Claus and live reindeer, and the lighting of Main Street’s dazzling Christmas displays.

The event runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the lighting ceremony at 6:30 p.m.

Admission is free.

What they're saying:

"It's just such a classic Christmas feeling. And you walk through historic Main Street and it feels like you're walking through a Christmas movie. And you're shopping these great boutiques and eating at great cafes and drinking at the Texas winery tasting rooms, and you're making memories with your friends and family along the way," said Elizabeth Schrack with the Grapevine Convention and Visitors Bureau.

What's next:

Grapevine’s annual Parade of Lights happens on Dec. 3 and there will be a Merry & Bright Drone Show on Dec. 7.

For the full schedule of Christmas events, visit https://www.grapevinetexasusa.com/christmas-capital-of-texas/.