Grapevine holds Carol of Lights to kick off Christmas season
GRAPEVINE, Texas - The city of Grapevine, which is known as the Christmas Capitol of Texas, is kicking off 40 days of holiday festivities.
Grapevine Carol of Lights
What we know:
Monday night’s Carol of Lights is the official kickoff event for the family-friendly Christmas festival along historic Main Street.
It features live Christmas music, festive photo opportunities, food and vendors, crafts, snow hills for sledding, appearances by Santa Claus and live reindeer, and the lighting of Main Street’s dazzling Christmas displays.
The event runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the lighting ceremony at 6:30 p.m.
Admission is free.
What they're saying:
"It's just such a classic Christmas feeling. And you walk through historic Main Street and it feels like you're walking through a Christmas movie. And you're shopping these great boutiques and eating at great cafes and drinking at the Texas winery tasting rooms, and you're making memories with your friends and family along the way," said Elizabeth Schrack with the Grapevine Convention and Visitors Bureau.
What's next:
Grapevine’s annual Parade of Lights happens on Dec. 3 and there will be a Merry & Bright Drone Show on Dec. 7.
For the full schedule of Christmas events, visit https://www.grapevinetexasusa.com/christmas-capital-of-texas/.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the city of Grapevine and an interview with Elizabeth Schrack from the Grapevine Convention and Visitors Bureau.