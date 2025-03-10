Woman found dead in Fort Worth home after roommate leads police on chase

A chase involving a Fort Worth murder suspect came to an end in Hurst. The suspect was taken into custody after he wrecked out.

What we know:

Fort Worth police say they got a call around 6 p.m. from a person who said the suspect came to his house saying he had harmed his roommate.

When police arrived at the home, the suspect was gone.

Shortly after, they spotted the suspect’s vehicle and tried to pull him over, but he drove off.

The police chase lasted nearly 40 minutes. Videos shared with FOX 4 captured the chase as it weaved through highways in Fort Worth and surrounding cities. More than two dozen police units were involved in the chase.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The chase eventually came to an end near the Hurst Lowe’s on Grapevine Highway just before 7 p.m.

Police say the suspect wrecked out after driving over spike strips. He was tasered and taken into custody.

When police checked the suspect’s home, they found a woman who was dead.

No officers were hurt.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the suspect’s name.

It’s unclear how the woman died or how long she had been dead. Her name has not been released, either.

Police did not say how the suspect and the victim are related.

What's next:

Fort Worth police say they'll provide more information once the suspect is formally charged.

The investigation is ongoing.