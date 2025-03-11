Fort Worth man 'blacked out,' killed roommate before leading police on chase: arrest affidavit

The Brief Dylan McLean Jones is charged with capital murder and evading arrest after police found his roommate, 28-year-old Ariel Levy, dead in their apartment Monday evening. Police say McLean showed up to a friend's house, crying and saying he "blacked out" and "harmed his roommate." When police tried to pull McLean over, he led them on a 38-minute chase that ended in Hurst. Police say McLean was found with a handgun that matched the shell casings found near Levy's body at the apartment. Jones is being held in the Fort Worth jail. No bond has been set.



A Fort Worth man led police on a dangerous chase through several surrounding cities after telling a friend he "blacked out" and thinks he "harmed his roommate," according to a newly released affidavit.

She was later found dead.

New Details

What we know:

Fort Worth police say they were called for a welfare check around 3 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex on Ipswich Avenue, near Highway 281 and Blue Mound Road.

The caller was concerned for 28-year-old Ariel Levy after her roommate, 30-year-old Dylan McLean Jones, said he "blacked out and thinks something bad happened," according to the arrest warrant.

Police say they weren’t able to make contact with anyone at the apartment and cleared the scene.

Around 6 p.m., police say they were called to a home off Stockton Drive, where Jones showed up, crying and admitting to killing his roommate, according to the warrant. The caller says they noticed what looked like dried blood underneath Jones' fingernails. When police arrived, he was already gone.

While police were still at the Stockton Drive home talking to the caller, police say they spotted Jones in Levy’s black SUV and tried to stop him.

Dangerous Police Chase

Around 7:15 p.m., the dangerous chase began.

Nearly two dozen police units chased Jones through Fort Worth and surrounding areas. The affidavit says Jones weaved through traffic, ran through multiple red lights and stop signs, drove on the wrong side of the road with speeds reaching up to 90 miles per hour.

Fort Worth police say the chase came to an end 38 minutes later in Hurst off Grapevine Highway when police used spike strips.

Jones wrecked out near the Lowe’s, was tasered and taken into custody.

According to the affidavit, police found an S&W M&P 380 handgun when Jones was arrested.

Roommate Found Dead

After speaking to the callers at the home off Stockton Drive, a separate group of officers returned to Jones’ apartment around 7 p.m. Once inside, they found Levy’s body in the bedroom with a gunshot wound, according to the arrest report.

The report goes on to say they found shell casings near Levy’s body that matched the gun Jones was found with.

What they're saying:

Levy's family released the following statement to FOX 4:

"Ariel was a wonderful person. She left a positive impact on everyone she came across. She was funny, smart, talented, and a wonderful mom. We, her family, and friends will miss her especially her kids."

Unanswered Questions

What we don't know:

Police have not received a possible motive.

It’s unclear if Jones and Levy were romantically involved.

It’s not immediately clear if she died because of the shooting or if she was already dead.

A medical examiner will determine how long Levy was dead and the exact cause.

We don’t know who placed the original call. Police also didn’t say how Jones and the caller at Stockton Drive knew each other.

What's next:

Jones is being held in the Fort Worth jail on a capital murder charge. He's also charged with evading arrest.

No bond amount has been set.