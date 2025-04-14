Grapevine High School student gets perfect scores on SAT and ACT

The Brief Grapevine High School junior, Piyush Mallick, is getting a lot of attention after earning perfect scores on both his ACT and SAT exams . Mallick has also got a perfect score on several AP tests. He would like to attend either MIT, Stanford or UT Austin to study computer science and maybe become a software engineer like his dad.



A Grapevine High School junior is being called a "young genius" and getting a lot of attention after earning perfect scores on both his ACT and SAT exams.

Piyush Mallick has a bright future ahead of him.

Mallick is wrapping up his junior year at Grapevine High School.

He got a perfect score on the ACT the first time he took it back in October of last year.

The first time he took the SAT, he got a 1590. Just ten points away from a perfect score. But rather than be satisfied with that impressive number, he studied and took the SAT again this past March and got a perfect score of 1600.

He's dominated academics and debate, and his life is really just getting started.

Mallick has also got a perfect score on several AP tests.

Mallick is also the UIL academics 5A state champion in math and number sense. Number sense is interesting because it's a mental math event.

He was also part of the first-place team in this year's UIL 5A-district 6 cross-examination debate competition.

To decompress, he likes to read and watch anime.

What they're saying:

Inside Mr. Bristow's classroom at Grapevine High School, Mallick works through complicated math problems with his math coach and teacher, Sterling Bristow.

Bristow has been able to watch Mallick flourish, having taught him three separate times.

The two share a love of math with a student seemingly ready to become a teacher.

"It's been one of the harder parts of my job is trying to find way to challenge and push Piyush," said Bristow.

Mallick received some words of advice from his principal.

"Just stopping and enjoying the moment and being present. These days will be behind you before you know it," said Principal Alex Fingers.

What's next:

There's still one test Mallick has yet to master.

"Yeah, I should be getting my license. I'm 16. I haven't really started learning much yet because I've been majorly busy this year, but hopefully this summer I can find some time to get that in," said Mallick.

Mallick would like to attend either MIT, Stanford or UT Austin.

He plans to study computer science and maybe become a software engineer like his dad.