Free World Cup watch parties in Dallas-Fort Worth

The Brief Multiple North Texas venues are hosting free FIFA World Cup watch parties and festivals. The events feature giant outdoor screens, food, and family activities in locations including Fair Park, Klyde Warren Park, Sundance Square, Addison Circle Park, and Frisco’s Simpson Plaza. The tournament is from June 11 to July 19 with nine matches being held locally at Dallas Stadium in Arlington.



Don’t have the budget to attend a World Cup match in North Texas? Don’t worry! There are plenty of venues offering free watch parties.

FIFA Fan Festival in Dallas

The Dos Equis Pavillion at Fair Park will host FIFA’s official fan experience from June 11 through July 19.

The free festival features daily matches shown on big screens in front of 7,000 covered seats and a sweeping, grassy lawn.

Families can also enjoy a pickup game on one of several mini-pitches, giveaways at sponsor zones, and snacks from the food court.

There will also be skills contests, interactive games, and cultural showcases.

More Info: https://www.dallasfwc26.com/our-venues/fan-festival/

Klyde Warren Park in Dallas

Klyde Warren Park is hosting a series of free global watch parties throughout the tournament. The parties will combine soccer with culture and community in the heart of Downtown Dallas.

The park will air matches daily on a massive outdoor screen featuring live broadcasts from FOX and Telemundo in both English and Spanish. There will also be art installations, food trucks, and family-friendly activities.

The public watch parties are expected to welcome thousands of North Texas residents and international visitors.

More Info: https://www.klydewarrenpark.org/soccer

FC Dallas Soccer Celebration in Frisco

FC Dallas and the city of Frisco will host a free, 34-day festival and watch party from June 11 – July 19.

The event will be located in Simpson Plaza, which is in front of city hall and adjacent to Toyota Stadium and the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

Live matches will be broadcast on screens with multiple seating areas.

Fans can also enjoy live music, special appearances, giveaways, local food vendors, beverages, and interactive experiences.

More Info: https://www.fcdallas.com/soccer-celebration

Sundance Square in Fort Worth

All 104 World Cup matches will be broadcast on a giant screen in Sundance Square between June 11 and July 19.

Downtown Fort Worth will be decorated with dozens of oversized, colorful soccer balls painted by local artists.

The free watch party in the plaza will features food vendors, music, family-friendly activities, and easy access to local bars.

More Info: https://www.dfwi.org/item/sundance-square-kicks-off-free-summer-of-soccer-for-fifa-world-cup

Addison Circle Park in Addison

Addison Circle Park will host free watch parties on the first four days of the tournament – from June 11-14.

The park will have food trucks, live entertainment, law games, and plenty of space for fans to cheer on their team.

Fans should bring their own lawn chair or picnic blanket.

Rally towels will be available while supplies last.

More Info: https://visitaddison.com/kickit/