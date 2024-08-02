Grapevine-Colleyville ISD's anti-bullying policy now includes AI

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD is sending a message to its students about bullying by adjusting its policy to address artificial intelligence.

The district updated its Student Code of Conduct relating to cyberbullying and the inappropriate use of AI.

That includes using the technology to create fake images and videos.

"Usually you see it more on the celebrity side, people doing it to celebrities or politicians, but you see it coming down to students or others in general life as well. Here in North Texas, unfortunately ,over the past couple months there’s been a couple of students impacted by that in other districts," said Kyle Berger, the district's Chief Technology Officer.

In June, 15-year-old Aledo ISD student Elliston Berry and her mother went public about her becoming victim to a nighmarish prank.

"On October 2, 2023, I woke up to several messages from a friend notifying me that photos were circulating of me on social media and not just any photos," said Berry.

"He decided to take beautiful innocent photos from their social media platforms and impose nude photos on them with an app from Google," Berry's mother, Anna McAdams said.

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD is believed to be the first North Texas school district to take action and stiffen its anti-bullying policy to include the abuse of AI.

The district says there could be strong consequences and even criminal charges for violators once they're identified.

The updated policy addresses publishing or disseminating any imagery "created with artificial intelligence tools or other photo-altering tools depicting any student engaging in any act that is pervasively vulgar or obscene, depicting nudity or otherwise portraying the student in an inappropriate situation."

"Being able to tell who’s behind the creation of this, who actually made the content that’s being distributed, that’s the challenge in front of all of us. What is real anymore," said Berger. "The best thing we really talk about is to visit with your kids about is to be aware of this."

As far as disciplinary action, the school district says in the event of violators they would handle each case individually.

