Grapevine Christmas tree now in place at Peace Plaza

Published  November 12, 2024 1:00pm CST
Grapevine
Christmas tree's journey to Grapevine

See the Christmas tree's journey from Azalea, Oregon to Peace Plaza in Grapevine.

GRAPEVINE, Texas - It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Grapevine!

The Christmas Capital of Texas has set up its Christmas tree in the center of Peace Plaza.

This year's tree is from Azalea, Oregon.

The 60-foot tall white fir was flown out of the forest by helicopter before being transported by truck to Grapevine.

The tree weighs between six and eight thousand pounds.

Now, it is time for the city of Grapevine to decorate.

The city says the tree will be lit on November 22.

