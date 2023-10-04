Grand Prairie woman killed in house fire

A woman was killed in an early morning house fire in Grand Prairie.

The Grand Prairie Fire Department said the home on El Paso Street caught fire just before 6 a.m.

By the time firefighters arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the windows.

Neighbors told them there might be someone still trapped inside the house.

The firefighters quickly searched the home and found the woman.

She was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

The woman’s name has not yet been released.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.